Curry’s mother, Sonya , is Brink’s godmother and was also part of the ceremony. One of the photographs in Vogue’s wedding feature showed Sonya praying over the newlyweds. Brink described the moment in its caption as: “My wonderful godmother Sonya praying over us.”

Curry’s presence carried a special significance. He and Brink are god-siblings and have known each other since childhood. Their families have been close for years, with their fathers having played together at Virginia Tech and their mothers having been college roommates.

Ayesha was among the bridesmaids, while the couple also had a special role for the Currys’ daughter, Ryan, who served as the flower girl. Ryan later sang “Until I Found You” during the newlyweds’ first dance. Stephen and Ayesha also posed for a photograph with Brink and Felter during the celebrations.

Brink and Felter met while studying at Stanford in 2020 and began dating after being introduced through an athlete-matching survey organised by her teammates. Felter proposed in Paris in September 2024, with the couple choosing their alma mater as the setting for their wedding.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.