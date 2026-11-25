Steph and Ayesha Curry celebrate Cameron Brink's stunning wedding day
Dubai: Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha were among the familiar faces at WNBA star Cameron Brink’s wedding, with the Golden State Warriors guard posing alongside the newlyweds in photographs published by Vogue.
Brink married her longtime partner Ben Felter on November 14 at Stanford Memorial Church in California. The couple later celebrated with family and friends at the Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay, where the reception featured several high-profile guests.
Curry’s presence carried a special significance. He and Brink are god-siblings and have known each other since childhood. Their families have been close for years, with their fathers having played together at Virginia Tech and their mothers having been college roommates.
Curry’s mother, Sonya, is Brink’s godmother and was also part of the ceremony. One of the photographs in Vogue’s wedding feature showed Sonya praying over the newlyweds. Brink described the moment in its caption as: “My wonderful godmother Sonya praying over us.”
Ayesha was among the bridesmaids, while the couple also had a special role for the Currys’ daughter, Ryan, who served as the flower girl. Ryan later sang “Until I Found You” during the newlyweds’ first dance. Stephen and Ayesha also posed for a photograph with Brink and Felter during the celebrations.
The groom praised the NBA star and his wife, citing he wishes to replicate their marriage life. “Hope to build a family as beautiful as Steph and Ayesha’s one day,” wrote Felter.
The wedding had plenty of details to match its lavish setting. Brink wore four bridal looks across the celebrations, including two custom creations by designer Danielle Frankel for the ceremony and reception.
The wedding party had custom outfits, while the newlyweds travelled to the reception in a 1957 Rolls-Royce. The reception featured floral arrangements and greenery, an outdoor cocktail hour, speeches, dancing and even a cigar lounge.
The wedding photos also attracted attention from Brink’s WNBA peers. Caitlin Clark showed her support by liking Brink’s Instagram post, while Angel Reese wrote “gorgggg” in the comments. Brink’s LA Sparks teammates were also in attendance.
Brink and Felter met while studying at Stanford in 2020 and began dating after being introduced through an athlete-matching survey organised by her teammates. Felter proposed in Paris in September 2024, with the couple choosing their alma mater as the setting for their wedding.