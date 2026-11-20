Speaking at the Megacampus event, the director praised the city's vision
James Cameron has only been to Dubai once, but to him, it has left a lasting impression. Speaking to an audience he spoke about what he sees in the city and why he thinks storytellers should look into it.
Asked what stands out about Dubai, Cameron said he was struck by how it “seems to be a kind of an imagined city.” In his view, it’s “the result of a very ambitious vision,” and he said he appreciates “people who have big ideas and who manifest them in the world.”
He drew a line between imagining and building. “I think it’s easy enough as storytellers to imagine many things but it’s very hard to make them actually happen,” he said. That led to a joke about a book: “If I was ever going to write a book about my life, which God forbid I never do, I would call it making it happen.”
For him, Dubai fits that idea: “Dubai always strikes me as a place where the imagination and the vision has been physically manifested.” He pointed to the largest building in the world and the largest artificial island in the world as examples of ambition he respects.
He said, “I set the bar for what I want to accomplish impossibly high, so that when I fail, I fail at a level above everybody else".
Cameron said he respects the word “ambition” because “it means you’re there to do something.”
He tied it to his own work: “I think you can see from my body of work that I like big ideas and I enjoy the challenge of executing on those big ideas and bringing them to the world and that’s what Dubai represents to me.”
Cameron’s view of Dubai comes down to one idea: imagining something is easy for storytellers, but making it happen is the hard part. For him, the city is proof that it can be done.
Canadian-born filmmaker James Cameron is behind some of the biggest films in cinema history. He rose to fame with The Terminator (1984) and followed it with Aliens, Terminator 2: Judgment Day and True Lies. In 1997, Titanic won 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, tying the record for the most Oscars won by a single film.
He later created the Avatar franchise. The first film, released in 2009, became the highest-grossing film of all time and was followed by Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) and Avatar: Fire and Ash (2025). Cameron is known for pushing film technology forward, from pioneering visual effects to advances in 3D and underwater motion capture.
His ambition extends beyond the screen. In 2012, he became the first person to dive solo to the bottom of the Challenger Deep in the Mariana Trench, the deepest known point in the ocean, in a submersible he helped design. He is also a National Geographic explorer and a longtime advocate for ocean conservation.