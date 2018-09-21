Changzhou: India’s Kidambi Srikanth on Friday lost to reigning world champion Kento Momota in the quarter-finals, ending his campaign at the China Open BWF World Tour Super 1000 tournament.

The 24-year-old Indian could not find a chink in the Japanese’s armour, losing 21-9, 21-11 to the world No. 2 in a lopsided contest.

Third seed P.V. Sindhu lost to fifth seed Chen Yufei of China 21-11, 11-21, 21-15.

After losing the first game, Sindhu bounced back in style but failed to match the pace of her opponent in the third game.