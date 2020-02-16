It will send a message to the world that Pakistan is safe, he says

Jahangir Khan, Pakistan squash legend, during a visit to Dubai. Image Credit: Gulf News archive

Lahore: Squash icon Jahangir Khan will bring the HBL PSL 2020 trophy at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 19 for its first unveiling on Pakistan soil.

Khan will carry the silverware and hand it over to the defending captain Sarfaraz Ahmed - of Quetta Gladiators - after which it will be unveiled by PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani in the presence of six franchise owners and captains. Jahangir Khan said on Sunday: “It will be truly a remarkable moment for me to play a role in the unveiling of the HBL PSL 2020 trophy. I am looking forward to the ceremony.

“The PCB has done a wonderful job in the resumption of top-flight cricket in the country and the success of the HBL PSL 2020 is going to send a profound message to the world that Pakistan is safe. I hope that with the success of this event, international teams belonging to other sports will also travel to Pakistan and this will spark a sporting culture which we have been missing for the last many years.

For his extraordinary achievements in squash courts all over the world, Jahangir’s name has become synonymous to the game. The Pakistan athlete holds a record for the longest winning streak for any sportsman with 555 consecutive wins over almost six years. At the age of only 17, Jahangir, the six-time world champion, became the youngest player to bag a British Open title.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: “It is befitting that a sporting great like Jahangir Khan will bring the trophy to the ceremony to mark the momentous occasion, which will see an entire HBL PSL season being held in Pakistan.”