The team are coming off a three-game sweep by Connecticut

Former Sparks GM Penny Toler. Image Credit: AP

Los Angeles: Penny Toler’s more than two-decade tenure with the Sparks as a player and executive ended on Friday when the team fired her in the aftermath of a profanity-laced tirade directed at players following a play-off loss, which included a racial slur.

“On behalf of ownership and the entire Sparks organisation, I’d like to thank Penny Toler for a successful and historic tenure with the organisation,” Sparks managing partner Eric Holoman said in a statement.

“Penny is a foundational figure in the growth of the WNBA and helped lead our franchise to perennial play-off success and multiple titles. We wish her nothing but the best moving forward.”

The team are coming off a three-game sweep by Connecticut in the semi-finals, following a 22-12 season and their eighth straight play-off appearance.

Toler entered the locker room after Game 2 of the series on September 19 and challenged the team in a speech that included not only obscenities and racial epithets, but also threats that players would be replaced.