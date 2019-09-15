Spain's Rudy Fernandez lifts the trophy to celebrate winning the FIBA World Cup. Image Credit: Reuters

Beijing: Spain brushed aside Argentina 95-75 in China on Sunday to win the Basketball World Cup.

The champions, who survived double overtime against Australia to reach the final, led throughout in Beijing to win international basketball’s biggest prize for a second time.

Earlier, a gutsy France roared back after half-time to defeat demoralised Australia 67-59 and claim a successive World Cup bronze on Sunday.

Turkish-based guard Nando De Colo led all scorers with 19 points for France and Nicolas Batum had nine points, six assists and three rebounds.

The French, one of the tallest teams at the tournament, defeated reigning two-time holders the United States in the quarter-finals.

It was hard on Australia, who similarly led for long periods in their semi-final against Spain before being hauled back in a double-overtime defeat.

But it is still a best finish for the Boomers, who had never gone beyond the quarter-finals at 11 previous World Cups.

They led 30-21 at half-time in Beijing with the Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles playing a starring role. He was to finish with 17 points.