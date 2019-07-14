Brioude, France: South African Daryl Impey won the ninth stage of the Tour de France, a 170.5-km ride from St Etienne on Sunday. Impey beat Belgian Tiesj Benoot in a two-man sprint after the duo went clear from the day’s breakaway.

Earlier, Italian Alessandro De Marchi was taken to hospital after a heavy crash in the opening kilometres of the ninth stage, his CCC team said on Sunday. We can confirm that Alessandro De Marchi was fully conscious after his crash. He has a deep facial laceration and will be taken to hospital for X-rays to determine if he has any fractures,” CCC said in a statement.