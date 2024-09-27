Abu Dhabi: Brazilian sensation Roberto Carlos, Portuguese legend Luis Figo, and Spain’s star goalkeeper Iker Casillas will bring their best when they face The Wizard Ronaldinho, masterful striker Thierry Henry, and Spain’s renowned centre-back Gerard Pique in the first hybrid basketball-football at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena on October 5.

The match titled ‘Clash of the Legends’ will see the six football legends swap the pitch for the court in a thrilling 3x3 game, packed with excitement and friendly rivalries in the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) event.

“I’m looking forward to competing against Ronaldinho, Thierry, and Gerard again. Fans remember the intense football matches we played back in the day and bringing that rivalry to the basketball court will be very special for everyone.” Casillas said. “I have the most experience using my hands, so hopefully that will translate to the court. Roberto will be our electric point guard, and Luis will shine in key moments.”

'We will bring the magic'

“I think it’s going to be historic because, for the first time, we will face each other playing basketball,” Pique said. “We’ve had many epic games on the pitch and reviving that rivalry on a basketball court will bring a lot of excitement and competition. I love the NBA and have been to many games. With Ronaldinho and Thierry on my team, we’ll bring the magic!”

Regarding what fans can expect, Pique added: “I think we’ll put on a great show. NBA Fan Appreciation Day in Abu Dhabi is all about highlighting the values of sport and giving fans who attend some unforgettable memories. We’ll give our best on the court.”