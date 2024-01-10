Sheikh Mohammed meets with winners of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday met with the winners of the 12th edition of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award.
The meeting, that took place at Sheikh Mohammed’s Majlis at Union House in Dubai, was held in the presence of Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee, and Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award. A number of dignitaries, director generals of government entities and senior officials in Dubai were also present at the Majlis.
Sheikh Mohammed extended congratulations to the winners of the 12th edition of the Award, among whom was Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, honoured with the 'UAE Sports Personality Award.' Sheikh Mohammed urged the winners to consistently serve as inspiring role models for their communities, motivating them to strive for excellence and success.
During the meeting, that was also attended by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, and Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award, Sheikh Mohammed conveyed his appreciation for the contributions made by the winners that earned them this well-deserved honour.