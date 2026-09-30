Shadab’s Player of the Tournament run puts pressure on Farhan’s captaincy audition
Dubai: Shadab Khan and Sahibzada Farhan have emerged as the leading contenders for Pakistan’s T20 captaincy as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) considers its next move in the shortest format.
Shadab has strengthened his case after an outstanding Caribbean Premier League (CPL) campaign. The all-rounder was named Player of the Tournament after helping Antigua and Barbuda Falcons win the title, finishing with 132 runs at a strike rate of 227.58 and 11 wickets.
Farhan, meanwhile, has been handed the leadership role for Pakistan at the Asian Games 2026 and is using the tournament as an opportunity to gain captaincy experience. His first match as Pakistan captain was scheduled to be the quarterfinal against Hong Kong, but persistent rain meant the game was abandoned without a ball being bowled. Pakistan progressed because of their higher ICC ranking.
Farhan will now make his Pakistan captaincy debut on the field when his side face Bangladesh in the Asian Games semifinal on October 1. Bangladesh also advanced from a rain-affected quarter-final after their match against Malaysia was abandoned.
The PCB has not yet formally announced a permanent replacement for Salman Ali Agha, with the rumors of the two names having emerged from Pakistani reporter Syed Yahya Hussaini.
Farhan has previously indicated that he would welcome the opportunity to continue as T20 captain. As the T20I vice-captain, Shadab brings considerably more leadership experience.
He has previously captained Pakistan in T20Is and led Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Farhan, meanwhile, has impressed with his aggressive batting and now has an opportunity to demonstrate his leadership credentials in Japan.
The Asian Games campaign could therefore prove significant as Pakistan considers its longer-term T20 leadership plans.