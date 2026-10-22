GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Senegal’s AFCON final appeal decision expected by November

CAS expects to rule on Senegal’s appeal against losing the Africa Cup of Nations title

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Senegal players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) final football match against Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on January 18, 2026.
Senegal players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) final football match against Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on January 18, 2026.
AFP-PAUL ELLIS

Dubai: A ruling on Senegal’s appeal against the decision to strip them of this year’s Africa Cup of Nations title is expected at the end of November, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has confirmed.

“This process will require several weeks, with the CAS Award expected at the end of November 2026,” the court said in a statement on Monday.

Senegal are challenging the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) decision to award Morocco the title, despite beating the hosts 1-0 after extra time in January’s final in Rabat. Arguments from Senegal, Morocco and CAF were presented to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne on October 8.

CAS initially indicated that a verdict would follow within days but has since opted to deliver a full ruling, including its legal reasoning, known as a CAS Award.

Senegal left the pitch for 14 minutes after a late penalty was awarded against them during normal time, with several players heading towards the dressing room in protest before eventually returning to continue the match.

Morocco failed to convert the penalty, sending the final into extra time, where Senegal scored the decisive goal to claim victory.

However, two months later, Senegal were stripped of the trophy after CAF’s Appeal Board ruled that their walk-off amounted to a forfeit. The original result was overturned, and Morocco were awarded a 3-0 victory.

Senegal subsequently appealed to CAS, filing their case on March 25, although the hearing did not take place until around six months later. Their argument centres on the referee’s authority to make the final decision, with the official allowing the match to continue to its conclusion.

The CAS panel is led by French sports law specialist Gerald Simon, alongside Italian international law professor Luigi Fumagalli and Ulrich Haas, a Hamburg-based lawyer and law professor at the University of Zurich.

CAS rulings, known as awards, carry the same legal standing as national court judgments. Depending on the circumstances, they can be enforced by sports governing bodies or national courts.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
Show More
Related Topics:
footballAfrica

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

15 patients have suffered severe vision loss following therapeutic eye injections at Mohammed VI University Hospital in Tangier.

15 suffer vision loss after eye injections in Morocco

2m read
UAE’s EDGE to supply precision weapons to Morocco

UAE’s EDGE to supply precision weapons to Morocco

2m read
El Mansouri leads the Authenticity and Modernity Party, known by its French acronym PAM, which emerged as the largest party in the 395-seat House of Representatives.

Morocco names its first-ever woman prime minister

2m read
Nepal’s Prime Minister Balendra Shah speaks during the 81st United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York on September 24, 2026.

$5b disaster cost: Rich nations must foot climate bill

3m read