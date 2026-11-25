Sports court restores Senegal's 1-0 final victory as Morocco vows to challenge decision
Dubai: Senegal were reinstated as 2025 Africa Cup of Nations champions on Tuesday after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) overturned a decision by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to strip them of the title and award victory to Morocco.
The ruling restores Senegal's 1-0 extra-time victory over hosts Morocco in the January 18 final in Rabat, ending months of uncertainty over the outcome of one of African football's most controversial matches.
CAS unanimously upheld an appeal by the Senegalese Football Federation, ruling that the referee had the sole authority to decide whether to resume the match after Senegalese players temporarily walked off the pitch in protest against a late penalty awarded to Morocco.
The controversy erupted when Senegal's players left the field following the penalty decision during second-half stoppage time, causing a lengthy interruption.
The players eventually returned, and Morocco's Brahim Diaz missed the resulting penalty before Pape Gueye scored the winning goal in extra time.
However, CAF's appeals board overturned the result in March, declaring Senegal to have forfeited the match and awarding Morocco a 3-0 victory.
CAS rejected that decision, finding that regulations governing abandoned matches did not apply because the referee had allowed play to resume and the match had been completed.
The ruling confirms Senegal's second continental title, following their previous triumph in 2022.
Morocco's football federation said it would pursue further legal action, raising concerns over alleged contact between a CAS arbitrator and the Senegalese federation president shortly before the ruling. Both the arbitrator and Senegal's federation denied the allegation.
The decision represents a significant legal victory for Senegal, reaffirming the authority of match officials over decisions taken on the field.
Morocco could still challenge the ruling before Switzerland's Federal Supreme Court, although appeals against CAS decisions are permitted only on limited legal and procedural grounds.