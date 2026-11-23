Tuesday's ruling will determine whether Senegal's appeal is successful and whether the controversial decision to award Morocco the title will stand.

The CAS panel hearing the case is chaired by French sports law expert Gerald Simon. He is joined by Italian international law professor Luigi Fumagalli and Ulrich Haas, a Hamburg-based lawyer and professor of law at the University of Zurich.

Senegal subsequently took their case to sport's highest court, submitting an appeal to CAS on March 25. The central argument from the Senegalese side is that the referee's decisions are final and that he allowed the match to continue until its conclusion.

However, two months later, CAF's Appeal Board ruled that Senegal had forfeited the match by walking off the pitch. The decision overturned the result and awarded Morocco a 3-0 victory, handing them the AFCON title.

The controversy dates back to January's AFCON final, when Senegal players left the pitch for 14 minutes after a late penalty was awarded against them during normal time. Several players had returned to the dressing room in protest before the team eventually resumed the match.

CAS Awards carry the same legal standing as national court judgments and can be enforced under the New York Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards. Depending on the circumstances, enforcement can be carried out through sports governing bodies or national courts.

CAS heard submissions from Senegal, Morocco and CAF in Lausanne in early October. The court had initially indicated that a decision would follow within days of the October 8 hearing. However, it later opted to prepare a full ruling, known as a CAS Award, which includes the legal reasoning behind its verdict. This process requires several weeks.

Senegal are challenging the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) decision to award the championship to Morocco, despite beating the hosts 1-0 after extra time in January's final in Rabat. CAS confirmed on Monday that its decision would be made public on Tuesday, although no specific time was provided.

Dubai: The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is set to announce its ruling on Tuesday regarding Senegal's appeal against the decision to strip them of this year's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.