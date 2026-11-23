Senegal await CAS verdict as they challenge CAF's decision to award Morocco AFCON
Dubai: The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is set to announce its ruling on Tuesday regarding Senegal's appeal against the decision to strip them of this year's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title.
Senegal are challenging the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) decision to award the championship to Morocco, despite beating the hosts 1-0 after extra time in January's final in Rabat. CAS confirmed on Monday that its decision would be made public on Tuesday, although no specific time was provided.
CAS heard submissions from Senegal, Morocco and CAF in Lausanne in early October. The court had initially indicated that a decision would follow within days of the October 8 hearing. However, it later opted to prepare a full ruling, known as a CAS Award, which includes the legal reasoning behind its verdict. This process requires several weeks.
CAS Awards carry the same legal standing as national court judgments and can be enforced under the New York Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards. Depending on the circumstances, enforcement can be carried out through sports governing bodies or national courts.
The controversy dates back to January's AFCON final, when Senegal players left the pitch for 14 minutes after a late penalty was awarded against them during normal time. Several players had returned to the dressing room in protest before the team eventually resumed the match.
Morocco failed to convert the penalty, sending the contest into extra time, where Senegal scored the decisive goal to claim a 1-0 victory.
However, two months later, CAF's Appeal Board ruled that Senegal had forfeited the match by walking off the pitch. The decision overturned the result and awarded Morocco a 3-0 victory, handing them the AFCON title.
Senegal subsequently took their case to sport's highest court, submitting an appeal to CAS on March 25. The central argument from the Senegalese side is that the referee's decisions are final and that he allowed the match to continue until its conclusion.
The CAS panel hearing the case is chaired by French sports law expert Gerald Simon. He is joined by Italian international law professor Luigi Fumagalli and Ulrich Haas, a Hamburg-based lawyer and professor of law at the University of Zurich.
Tuesday's ruling will determine whether Senegal's appeal is successful and whether the controversial decision to award Morocco the title will stand.