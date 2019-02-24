New Delhi: Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary won gold in the men’s 10 metre air pistol category at the ISSF World Cup here on Sunday. In the final, the 16-year-old created a world record with a score of 245. He also ensured a quota place in this event for India at the 2020 Olympics.
This is the second gold for India in this tournament. Apurvi Chandela had taken the first gold for India when she won the title in the women’s 10m air rifle category.
Damir Mikec of Serbia took silver with 239.3 points while China’s Pang Wei was a distant third with 215.2.
Damir secured the second available quota place for his country.
In the final, Saurabh had five scores in the 9s, but every time he would come back with a high 10 to ensure he never let go of the top score, which he had from the very first series of five shots.