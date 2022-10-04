Saudi Arabia has won the bid to organise the Asian Winter Games in 2029, the Saudi Press Agency announced on Tuesday.
Trojena, Neom, in Tabuk, northwest of the Kingdom, will host the Games. The Trojena development is expected to be completed in 2026 and will offer outdoor skiing, a man-made freshwater lake and a nature reserve, according to the project's website.
"With the unlimited support by the Saudi leadership & HRH Crown Prince to the sport sector we are proud to announce we have won the bid to host AWG TROJENA2029 as the first country in west Asia," Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al-Faisal said on Twitter.
The Asian Winter Games is an international multi-sport event. It is held every four years for members of the Olympic Council of Asia.
The Neom project is extended along with Aqaba Gulf and 468 km of coastline with beaches and coral reefs, as well as mountains up to 2,500 metres high, with a total area of around 26,500 km2.
The facility, set to be the Gulf's first outdoor ski resort when completed, would be the Gulf's first outdoor ski resort.