Minneapolis: Derrick Rose scored a career-high 50 points in a vintage performance that lifted the Minnesota Timberwolves over the Utah Jazz 128-125 on Wednesday night.

An emotional Rose was in tears after the game as he walked off the court serenaded by chants of “MVP! MVP!” from the home crowd. The 30-year-old point guard has been derailed by injuries since winning the 2011 NBA MVP award.

He had 34 points in the second half and 15 in a tightly contested fourth quarter as the Wolves held off the Jazz, who waived Rose in February after a two-day stint.

Rose shot 19 of 31 from the field and hit four 3-pointers. He played 41 minutes, his most in nearly two years.

LeBron James scored 29 points and made the game-winning free throw with 2.1 seconds left as Los Angeles held off Dallas 114-113.