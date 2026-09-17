Ronaldo “may leave” Al Nassr in January says Saudi reporter

Cristiano Ronaldo has faced huge criticism over his performances this season
Dubai: Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Al-Nassr is under fresh scrutiny following a heavy defeat in the AFC Champions League Elite. The 41-year-old could be approaching a major crossroads, with a prominent Saudi football figure offering a stark assessment of his position at the club.
The Portuguese forward endured a difficult night as Al-Nassr suffered a 4-0 defeat to Al-Ain on September 15, leaving them bottom of the Western region’s league-stage table after the opening round. Ronaldo had five attempts on goal, but only one was on target, with goalkeeper Khalid Eisa denying him as his efforts to make an impact ultimately proved unsuccessful.
Al-Nassr’s trip to the UAE soon became a night to forget. Houssine Rahimi broke the deadlock after 25 minutes before adding a second, with Soufiane Rahimi and Georgios Giakoumakis then sealing a comprehensive victory in the second half.
The 4-0 loss was Ronaldo’s heaviest defeat since his move to the Middle East and his biggest setback since Manchester United were beaten by the same scoreline at Brentford in August 2022. The defeat extended a difficult run for the Knight of Najd, who had won just once in their previous four matches across all competitions.
The 41-year-old showed his frustration throughout the match, including a confrontation with Al-Ain midfielder Matías Palacios. Ronaldo appeared to catch Palacios with his elbow as he tried to break free from the midfielder’s challenge.
The defeat was a major blow for Al-Nassr, who began the new campaign with high expectations after finally lifting the Saudi Pro League title in 2025-26, giving Ronaldo his first league championship with the club. However, the AFC Champions League remains a major honour that has eluded the Saudi side during his spell in the country.
Now, questions are being raised over what comes next for the Portuguese star. Former Al-Nassr spokesman and Saudi sports journalist Saud Al-Sarami has claimed that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner could depart the club during the January transfer window.
Speaking on Al-Arabiya FM, Al-Sarami offered a blunt assessment of Ronaldo’s current position at Al-Nassr, describing the Portuguese forward as an “exhausted asset” at the club. He also suggested that Ronaldo would not be involved in solving Al-Nassr’s technical issues during the winter transfer window.
Al-Sarami also raised the possibility of Ronaldo leaving in January, drawing a comparison with Karim Benzema’s previous departure. He stressed that any decision to move on would ultimately depend on Ronaldo himself.
Ronaldo’s own ambitions could also play a part in determining his next move. The Portuguese forward has already suggested that the 2026-27 campaign may be his final season, telling Vogue last month: “This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy.”