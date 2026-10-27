Ronaldo makes Portugal preliminary squad for next round of internationals

Dubai: Cristiano Ronaldo has been named in Portugal’s preliminary squad for their upcoming Nations League fixtures, despite reports of a strained relationship with head coach Jorge Jesus following the forward’s departure from the national team camp during the previous international break.

Ronaldo was reportedly unhappy after being left on the bench for Portugal’s match against Norway in Oslo, with tensions escalating before he left the squad ahead of the fixture against Denmark.

The 41-year-old’s presence on the preliminary list suggests he remains in contention for selection, although the final squad is yet to be confirmed.

Portugal are scheduled to face Denmark in Braga before travelling to Cardiff to play Wales in their final Nations League Group A4 matches. According to Portuguese media reports, the final squad announcement is expected on Friday, November 6.

Ronaldo’s potential return has also been helped by the timing of his disciplinary punishment. The Portuguese Football Federation’s Disciplinary Council handed the forward a 30-day suspension following the incident, with the sanction due to expire on October 30.

That would leave him eligible for selection ahead of Portugal’s November fixtures, although his inclusion in the preliminary squad does not guarantee a place in the final team.

He holds the record for international appearances, with 234 caps, and has scored 146 goals for his country. His achievements include captaining Portugal to their first major international trophy at Euro 2016, as well as winning the Nations League in 2019 and 2025.

Portugal have made an impressive start to their Nations League campaign, winning all four group matches to collect 12 points and secure early qualification for the quarter-finals.

Ronaldo’s possible return would provide another major talking point ahead of the final fixtures, as Portugal look to maintain their momentum in the competition.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.