Denver: Ian Desmond hit a two-run home run with two outs in the ninth, lifting the Colorado Rockies to a 4-3 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday in Denver.

David Dahl also went deep, and Chris Rusin (1-2) got the win with an inning of relief as the Rockies celebrated the return of veteran Matt Holliday.

Colorado moved into a tie with the idle Milwaukee Brewers for the second National League wild-card position. Both teams are a half-game behind the St

Louis Cardinals, who occupy the top NL wild-card spot.

Holliday, back with his first major league club, went 0-for-3. Jose Pirela had three hits, and Hunter Renfroe homered for San Diego. (Reuters)