Miami: Different leg. Same problem. Chris Paul has another hamstring issue to deal with, and the Houston Rockets are bracing for another stint without their All-Star point guard. Paul will have an MRI in to determine the severity of the strain in his left hamstring, one that he hurt during the second quarter of the Rockets’ 101-99 loss in Miami.
“We’ve got to figure it out,” said Rockets guard James Harden, the league’s reigning MVP. “Injuries happen.”
Seeing Paul grab at the back of his leg surely conjured up bad reminders of his right hamstring strain late last season, the injury that knocked him out of Games 6 and 7 of the Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors won both of those games to erase the Rockets’ 3-2 lead in the series, and went on to sweep Cleveland for the NBA title.
The Rockets are 0-5 without Paul this season, and have dropped nine straight when he doesn’t play going back to last season. Including playoffs, the Rockets are 77-22 when Paul plays.