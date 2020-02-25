Roads will be closed around Dubai from Zabeel Park to Dubai City Walk on Wednesday as the UAE Tour cyclists take on Stage 4 onf the UAE Tour in the city.
Expect short delays across the city as traffic will be halted to let the cyclists progress on their route. Roads will open again once the final cyclists are through.
Stage 4 in detail EMIRATES NBD STAGE - Zabeel Park - Dubai City Walk (173km): The popular walkway through Dubai’s streets now also becomes a favourite racing route. After departing from Zabeel Park this stage joins sections of the classic route with the familiar crossing of Mushrif Park and Motor City before facing the finish in City Walk. Stage 4 is one for the fastest wheels.