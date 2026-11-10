Revealed: The favourite to win the 2027 F1 title

The 29-year-old Dutchman produced a now-familiar spectacular drive from 21st on the grid to finish second behind McLaren's 26-year-old Briton and ahead of his team-mate Isack Hadjar. After the race, team Principal Laurent Mekies said: “As always, I think no sim in the world would predict that you go from P21 to P2, or that you get 14 places in five laps. There is no sim being able to do that. So, he's beating the sim on a regular basis!”