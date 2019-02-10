Dubai: Victory Team’s Kevin Reiterer continued to hog the limelight and maintain his hold in the Ski Division GP1 class at the end of Round 4 of the 2019 UAE International Aquabike Championship held at Jumeirah’s Mercato Beach on Saturday.
Reiterer, who was in the overall lead at the end of last week’s third round in Abu Dhabi, further consolidated his position at the top of the leaderboard with two second places that assured him a tally of 189 points. The fourth round witnessed some lopsided results with Frenchman Raphael Maurin finding his rhythm while winning both the motos to throw open the race for the title.
Maurin, who missed the podium in the first three rounds, came alive in the fourth on Saturday while winning both motos to be tied in third overall alongside Christopher Wilkinson with an identical tally to 152 points. Former world champion Steven Dauliach managed two fourth places along the Mercato coastline to remain in second overall with 159 points.
Another rider flying the Victory Team flag high was 10-year-old Suhail Rashid Al Tayer as he continued his tussle with Kuwaiti challenger Faris Ebrahim Ramadhan. Al Tayer, who is part of the newly-set up Victory Team Marine Academy, continued to lead his challenger from Kuwait by a narrow two points.
In Saturday’s action, Al Tayer took two second places and the 44 points helped him haul his tally to 177 points, while Ramadhan won both the motos to chase down the UAE rider with 175 points.
“We have crossed the halfway mark of the series and we have every reason to look back and smile at what we have achieved so far, especially with our newly-launched junior development programme,” stated Huraiz Al Mur Bin Huraiz, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Victory Team.
“While our focus will continue being on consistency, we will also be closely monitoring the progress being made by our young riders. They are the future of this sport and of our nation and their success means we are headed in the right direction,” he added.
The fifth round of the 2019 UAE International Jet Ski Championship will be held at the same venue along Jumeirah Beach on March 2.