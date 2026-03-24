Ranking 2026 FIFA World Cup kits

With just three months to go until the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Gulf News team ranks the newly released kits that you can expect to see on the pitch this summer!

All rankings will be scored on a scale of 0 to 10, where 10 is the best and 0 is the worst.

The Argentina home jersey celebrates the nation’s football legacy, featuring a third star above the crest. Designed with Climacool+ technology, it offers superior ventilation, a tailored fit, and classic collar details. Bold 3-Stripes and the team crest showcase pride and championship spirit.

England’s home kit features a traditional white base with a custom jacquard pattern that adds texture. Slim navy piping lines the shoulder seams, while the side panels are red, finished with a navy trim. Inside the collar is the slogan “HAPPY AND GLORIOUS” linking to the country’s national anthem.

The Nike Brazil home shirt embraces a classic style, showcasing the iconic ‘Yellow Canary’ base long associated with the ‘Selecao’. Detailing features two shades of blue, a vibrant Light Mint and a richer Geode Teal, blending freshness with a distinctly Brazilian identity.

The Germany jersey features a classic white base, accented with black, red, and yellow to reflect the colors of the German flag. The home kit pays tribute to the 1990 and 2014 World Cup-winning shirts, featuring a white base with black, red, and yellow accents.

The Adidas Saudi Arabia kit updates the nation’s classic style, retaining the iconic green base while adding modern purple and gold accents for a bold look. A geometric pattern runs subtly through the fabric. The updated palette and refined detailing make this one of the most distinctive Saudi Arabia home shirts ever.

Portugal’s 2026 home kit showcases a deep red base with subtle wave-like patterns that symbolising the Atlantic waters that shaped the nation’s history. Green accents on the collar and sleeves provide striking contrast and celebrate national pride.

The USA home jersey presents a fresh take on the traditional American stripes. Its standout element is the flowing, wave-like stripe pattern that runs across the entire jersey, replacing the usual straight horizontal lines with a more dynamic design that creates a sense of motion.

The France World Cup kit is inspired by the Statue of Liberty, celebrating the historical ties between France and the USA. Game Royal reflects the traditional blue of France while the inspiration behind the Metallic Copper nods to the oxidized copper surface of the statue, the iconic monument gifted by France to the United States in 1886.

The Adidas South Africa 2026 World Cup home jersey keeps the national team’s classic yellow as its main color, accented with green details. It sports a green collar, green sleeve cuffs, and the signature Three Stripes in green along the shoulders, drawing inspiration from the 2010 jersey.

Spain’s kit combines a deep red body with dark navy sleeves, featuring red-yellow-red Three Stripes and thin yellow pinstripes. A thoughtful detail sees the Three Stripes on the shoulders in red-yellow-red, reflecting the colors of the Spanish flag.

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.