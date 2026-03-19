Iran to boycott America not FIFA World Cup

Tournament set to begin on June 11 and run for just over a month across three host nations
Dubai: Iran’s football chief Mehdi Taj has said they will not boycott the FIFA World Cup, but they also will not travel to the United States for the competition.
Iran are scheduled to face New Zealand on June 16 and Belgium on June 21 in Inglewood, before completing their group stage against Egypt on June 26 in Seattle.
Speaking to the Fars News Agency, Taj said the team is currently training in Turkey and will play two friendly matches there. He added: “We will boycott America, but we will not boycott the World Cup.”
Despite qualifying early, Iran have stated they will not travel to the US due to escalating tensions between the two nations.
The tournament is set to begin on June 11 and run for just over a month across three host nations. While the US will stage most matches, Mexico and Canada are co-hosts. Iran had originally been scheduled to play all their group matches in the US, creating complications amid the political standoff.
Senior Iranian officials have reiterated their commitment to competing in what would be their fourth consecutive World Cup, but insist their participation cannot involve travel to the United States.
Recently, US President Donald Trump has said Iranian players would be allowed to compete in the US, but warned that their “life and safety” could not be guaranteed. In response, Iranian officials stated that without assurances of security, they would not travel.
Iran have requested that their matches be moved to a co-host nation, particularly Mexico. However, FIFA has indicated that it does not plan to alter the schedule, emphasising that all teams are expected to play as arranged following the December draw.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum signalled openness to hosting Iran’s matches if required, noting that Mexico maintains diplomatic relations with all countries and would await FIFA’s decision.