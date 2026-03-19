Iran to boycott America not FIFA World Cup

Iran have requested that their matches be moved to a co-host nation, particularly Mexico. However, FIFA has indicated that it does not plan to alter the schedule , emphasising that all teams are expected to play as arranged following the December draw.

Recently, US President Donald Trump has said Iranian players would be allowed to compete in the US, but warned that their “life and safety” could not be guaranteed. In response, Iranian officials stated that without assurances of security, they would not travel.

The tournament is set to begin on June 11 and run for just over a month across three host nations. While the US will stage most matches, Mexico and Canada are co-hosts. Iran had originally been scheduled to play all their group matches in the US, creating complications amid the political standoff.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.