Dubai: Hamdan Sports Complex hosts the training camp of the Qatari Junior & Youth National Swimming Team, as part of the Qatari Swimming Team’s preparations for international competitions during the next sports season.
The three-week camp, which continues until July 20, comprises 12 swimmers of 15 to 18 years old in addition to the trainers & technical bodies.
Winter camps in Dubai
Several official persons in the Arabian and international sports clubs & federations held visits to Dubai recently to arrange for camps to benefit from the distinctive sports & tourist facilities in the Emirate.
Many European and international clubs have already booked their winter camps in Dubai. The clubs are the Russia’s FC Rostov, Krasnodar, Dynamo Moscow and Spartak Moscow.
Full-equipped facilities
The Celtic Football Club of Scotland have also booked to organise a camp in the Emirate of Dubai, which continues to attract further international training camps for clubs & national teams in various sports and different age groups. Dubai witnesses a remarkable increase in the numbers of training camps for clubs and national teams of the various sports games, alongside distinctive presence of Olympic champions and other sports stars. More than 120 training camps were held last year at Hamdan Sports Complex, Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex and clubs and various resorts in the Emirate, which comprises full-equipped sports stadiums and facilities of international standards.
Dubai Sports Council collaborates with various entities in UAE and overseas to facilitate the arrival of global athletes and clubs into Dubai to organise training camps, based on the availability of several well-equipped sports facilities of world standard and all factors of attraction including infrastructure, easy access to pitches.