California: Tech giant Apple on Tuesday unveiled the much-awaited iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 at its ‘Wonderlust’ event in Apple Park, Cupertino headquarters. The event was attended by notable figures including India’s ace shuttler PV Sindhu.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, PV Sindhu shared pictures of her with Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook from the event.
Great conversation
Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “An unforgettable moment meeting Tim Cook on keynote day at Apple Cupertino! Thank you for having me, Tim. It was a pleasure to see the stunning Apple Park and meeting you! I will gladly take you up on the offer to play badminton when you visit India next.”
She also expressed her excitement about the Apple keynote event and having a conversation with Tim Cook.
“I find myself immersed in an #apple keynote event that promises innovation, excitement, surprises and of course a great conversation. Thank you @tim_cook,” the Indian Olympic medallist shuttler added.