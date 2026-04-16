PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi pays tribute to Hillsborough disaster victims

As the Paris club prepared for the second-leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie at Anfield, Al-Khelaïfi and the PSG squad visited the Hillsborough memorial to pay respects for the victims of the tragedy.

Al-Khelaïfi’s first reaction after the win included a tribute to the 97 Liverpool fans who lost their lives in the Hillsborough disaster.

“We really think about the 97 people who lost their lives for football, and that's something much bigger than any football, any sport. So, our thoughts are with them and their family,” he said.

PSG won 2-0 on the night with Ousmane Dembele scoring twice ensuring his side progressed through to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The side arrived for the second-leg holding a two-goal lead but were made to endure a fierce atmosphere at Anfield, where they were tested throughout until Dembele broke the deadlock in the 72nd minute with a superb left-footed finish.

Speaking after the game, Al-Khelaïfi said: “We are here, of course, very proud, very happy with both the result and qualifying for the semi-final. To come here and show respect for the amazing fans, and to beat them 2-0 again, that’s an amazing achievement.”

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.