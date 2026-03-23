Premier League review – Top 3 results

Everton continue European charge, Sunderland do league double over rivals and Forest win
There was a total of 22 goals scored across an exhilarating matchweek in the Premier League, check out our top three results here.
Everton pulled off a huge result beating Chelsea 3–0 as they put themselves in a great position to secure European football, whilst their opponents stumble again in their hopes for Champions League football.
Beto found the net in both halves, helping Everton secure consecutive Premier League victories at the Hill Dickinson Stadium for the first time in their history. Iliman Ndiaye completed a memorable evening for the Everton faithful with a spectacular third goal, curling the ball into the top corner.
Beto opened the scoring for Everton after a brilliant pass from James Garner sliced through Chelsea’s defence. Showing great composure and acceleration, Beto rounded the goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and dinked the ball into the net, giving Everton an early advantage and setting the tone for the match. His second goal came after the hour mark as he capitalised on a defensive lapse, striking firmly and precisely to double the lead and leave Chelsea chasing the game.
Iliman Ndiaye completed the scoring with a spectacular third goal. Picking up the ball in a dangerous position, he curled a beautifully placed shot into the top corner, leaving Sanchez with no chance. The goal not only sealed Everton’s 3–0 win but also created a memorable moment for the home fans.
For Sunderland fans making their return to the top flight, the idea of completing a league double over fierce rivals Newcastle may once have seemed a distant dream, but this weekend, it became reality.
It was a feisty atmosphere at St. James' Park as the Magpies were ready to get revenge on Sunderland who won the reverse fixture in December.
Newcastle got off to a perfect start when Anthony Gordon took advantage of a defensive mistake to put his side ahead inside the opening 10 minutes.
The hosts dominated the opening half, keeping Sunderland largely on the back foot. While the visitors showed glimpses of quality with some neat passing, they struggled to create any clear-cut chances.
However, frustratingly for Newcastle fans their team wasn’t the same side in the second half as Sunderland pinned them back and were rewarded for their pressure when Chemsdine Talbi pounced on a loose ball inside the box and levelled the game up.
Eddie Howe must have hoped that conceding a goal would jolt his side into action, and it seemed they had responded when Malick Thiaw found the back of the net. However, the goal was quickly ruled out after replays showed the ball had struck his arm.
Sunderland continued to pose a constant threat throughout the second half, with Brian Brobbey’s physical presence repeatedly troubling Newcastle’s defence. After relentless pressure, it was the striker who seized the moment, netting a late winner for the Black Cats. The goal sent the travelling Sunderland fans into raptures as their side secured a historic league double over their fierce local rivals.
Nottingham Forest claimed a vital victory in what was billed as a crucial six-pointer between two sides fighting to avoid the drop at the bottom of the Premier League table.
Spurs, who are yet to win a league game in 2026, drop to 17th in the table after another shocking performance allowed Forest to gain two points on them and move ahead in the Premier League table.
Tottenham started the game the better of the two sides, and were unfortunate not to take the lead early on when Igor Jesus almost found the back of his own net with an attempted clearance which came off the bar.
Forest grew into the game though and stunned the Tottenham Hotspur stadium when they netted just before the break. It was Jesus with the goal with the striker meeting a Morgan Gibbs-White corner and powerfully nodding the ball home.
Spurs manager Igor Tudor made two changes at the break in hopes of turning the game around in the second half, but the hosts never really made an impact in the game.
Forest were the only side looking like a real threat in the second half with things only going from bad to worse for Spurs as Gibbs-White made it 2-0 just after the hour mark.
Taiwo Awoniyi capped off a perfect day for the visitors with a neat finish from a cross as Spurs continue their poor run of form.