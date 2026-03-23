Premier League review – Top 3 results

Beto opened the scoring for Everton after a brilliant pass from James Garner sliced through Chelsea’s defence. Showing great composure and acceleration, Beto rounded the goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and dinked the ball into the net, giving Everton an early advantage and setting the tone for the match. His second goal came after the hour mark as he capitalised on a defensive lapse, striking firmly and precisely to double the lead and leave Chelsea chasing the game.