Oakland, California: Stephen Piscotty and Matt Chapman homered, Matt Olson had three hits and the Oakland Athletics defeated the Seattle Mariners 7-5 on Friday night. Oakland pulled 1 1/2 games behind first-place Houston - which lost to the Los Angeles Angels - in the AL West, and extended their lead for the second wild card over Seattle to 5 1/2 games. The A’s have won 20 of their last 29 games and are 26-13 since the All-Star break.

The Mariners have lost four of their last five. Yusmeiro Petit (6-3) pitched 1 1/3 innings for the win.