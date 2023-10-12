632147-01-02-(Read-Only)
Philippines' player Justin Brownlee (L) is challenged by Jordan's John Bohannon during the men's gold medal basketball game between Jordan and Philippines at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou in China's eastern Zhejiang province on October 6, 2023. Image Credit: AFP

Lausanne: Justin Brownlee, who played a starring role to help the Philippines win their first Asian Games basketball gold since 1962, has failed a doping test, officials said Thursday.

The American-born Brownlee tested positive for the banned Carboxy-THC, the Lausanne-based International Testing Agency (ITA) said. Carboxy-THC is linked to cannabis use.

"The sample was collected by the ITA at the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 during an in-competition anti-doping control performed on 7 October 2023," the ITA said.

"The athlete has been informed of the case. He has the right to request the analysis of the B-samples."

The Philippines beat Jordan 70-60 in the men's basketball final on October 6 with Brownlee pouring in 20 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. The Games ended on Sunday.

Separately, the ITA said that Jordan's basketball player Sami Bzai had tested positive for a banned steroid.

He also has the right to request the analysis of the B-samples.

It takes the total number of known doping cases at the Games to 10.