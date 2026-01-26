GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Paddy Pimblett loses first UFC bout

Englishman defeated by unanimous decision against Justin Gaethje

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Paddy Pimblett in action at UFC 324
Paddy Pimblett in action at UFC 324
AFP-IAN MAULE

Paddy Pimblett faced his first UFC loss following a war with Justin Gaethje at UFC 324 with the American becoming the new interim Lightweight Champion.

In what was the main event of the night Pimblett, known as “Paddy the Baddy” and Gaethje, “The Highlight” delivered a brutal, back-and-forth battle that went the full five rounds at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Gaethje, won by unanimous decision, with judges scoring it 49-46, 49-46, and 48-47.

Pimblett came out aggressive, kicking and striking from range and found early success, but Gaethje responded quickly cutting off the octagon with pressure and heavy punches. Gaethje dropped Pimblett with a powerful uppercut in the first round and followed up with ground-and-pound before Pimblett somehow climbed back to his feet.

Throughout the night, Gaethje’s relentless forward movement and powerful shots was what kept Pimblett on the back foot. He scored a number of knockdowns and frequently backed Pimblett into the cage. Despite taking heavy punishment which included nasty cuts and significant swelling around his eye, the liverpudlian refused to quit and continued trading blows.

Pimblett had his own moments, especially in the third and fourth round, where his striking and combinations briefly rattled Gaethje and showed he belonged in the fight. In the fourth round pimblett stunned the American, who grimaced after absorbing a clean shot.

Pimblett tried to mix in grappling and a late takedown attempt in the final round, but Gaethje defended it effectively and kept the fight standing.

When the final horn sounded, both men were visibly battered and soaked in sweat and blood. They embraced in respect after what could turn out to be one of the fights of the year. Pimblett’s toughness won admiration even in defeat, he had previously promised to stand and trade all five rounds and did exactly that.

In victory, Gaethje reclaimed the interim lightweight belt and immediately set his sights on a title unification bout with undisputed champion Ilia Topuria later in 2026.

Robert Ilsley
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Francesco Molinari in action on the first day of the Dubai Desert Classic

Molinari leads on day 1 of Dubai Desert Classic

2m read
The legal battle between It Ends With Us co-stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively has taken a new turn

Blake Lively's texts resurface in Justin Baldoni's case

3m read
Hundreds to compete in Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Dubai

Hundreds to compete in Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Dubai

2m read
In a passionate Instagram post, the undefeated MMA champion and lifelong Real Madrid supporter didn't hold back his frustration with the club's treatment of Alonso.

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov slams Real Madrid

3m read