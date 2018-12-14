Phoenix: The Phoenix Suns rode a scoring spree by T.J. Warren, who recorded a season-high 30 points as they snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 99-89 victory over Dallas Mavericks.
The Dallas loss came in the season debut of Dirk Nowitzki, who hadn’t played yet while recovering from ankle surgery. When he entered the game late in the first quarter, it marked his 21st season with the Mavericks, most by a player with one team in NBA history.
Phoenix beat the Mavericks for the seventh straight time. Both Suns’ wins this season came in Phoenix, the first a 121-100 victory in the season opener. Both games were late tips on national television. Dallas, which had won three straight and eight of 10 overall, made only five of 33 3-pointers.