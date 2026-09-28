Murad said the team bus was taken to the wrong gymnasium just an hour before the match, leaving the players to get ready on the bus and with virtually no time for a proper warm-up.

The Pakistan side entered the 2026 competition with a chance to improve on that record, but Murad’s comments have put the focus on the conditions facing the team away from the court.

Pakistan are seeking their first Asian Games volleyball medal since the sport’s modern six-a-side format was introduced. Their best result came in 1962, when they won bronze in Jakarta. They finished fifth at the 2022 Hangzhou Games.

Despite the challenges, Pakistan defeated Uzbekistan 3-0 in their second Pool A preliminary-round match on Monday, as they now prepare for the final group stage game against hosts Japan. The win has given them the No.1 spot in the group as the top two teams from each pool advance to the quarterfinals.

"Sometimes when u comeback from training then the restaurant of the hotel is closed and u don't get the food," he wrote. The food problem is a similar crisis endured by the Indian athletes as well in Nagoya.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.