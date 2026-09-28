Food crisis, wrong venue spark outrage as Pakistan chase historic volleyball medal
Dubai: Pakistan volleyball captain Murad Jehan has criticised the “unacceptable” arrangements at the Asian Games in Japan, claiming his team faced serious logistical problems ahead of their match against Uzbekistan.
Murad said the team bus was taken to the wrong gymnasium just an hour before the match, leaving the players to get ready on the bus and with virtually no time for a proper warm-up.
“Japan has destroyed the dignity and discipline of the Asian Games,” Murad wrote on his Instagram, describing the "embarrassing" situation as “really disappointing”.
He also alleged that athletes had faced repeated problems with food, claiming hotel restaurants were sometimes closed when the team returned from training, leaving players without food.
"Sometimes when u comeback from training then the restaurant of the hotel is closed and u don't get the food," he wrote. The food problem is a similar crisis endured by the Indian athletes as well in Nagoya.
Pakistan began their men’s volleyball campaign with a 3-1 victory over Kazakhstan on Sunday. They won the opening two sets 25-16, 25-22, lost the third 25-17 before taking the fourth 25-20.
Despite the challenges, Pakistan defeated Uzbekistan 3-0 in their second Pool A preliminary-round match on Monday, as they now prepare for the final group stage game against hosts Japan. The win has given them the No.1 spot in the group as the top two teams from each pool advance to the quarterfinals.
Pakistan are seeking their first Asian Games volleyball medal since the sport’s modern six-a-side format was introduced. Their best result came in 1962, when they won bronze in Jakarta. They finished fifth at the 2022 Hangzhou Games.
The Pakistan side entered the 2026 competition with a chance to improve on that record, but Murad’s comments have put the focus on the conditions facing the team away from the court.