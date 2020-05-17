Giants and Seahawks players both face four counts of armed robbery

Deandre Baker (left) and Quinton Dunbar. Image Credit: Twitter

American football players DeAndre Baker and Quinton Dunbar have surrendered to Florida police on Saturday to face charges of armed robbery.

Baker, of NFL side New York Giants, and the Seattle Seahawks’ Dunbar each face four counts of armed robbery.

Baker also faces four counts of aggravated assault related to an alleged incident at a party Wednesday night in Miramar, Florida.

“Reports are correct that Deandre turned himself in this morning,” Baker’s attorney, lawyer Bradford Cohen said.

“I am a believer in the system and that if everything works the matter will be appropriately resolved.”

Lawyers for both players said Saturday that they would be able to gather witnesses to prove their clients did not do what the police claim.

Baker has played one season for the Giants, starting 15 games and making 61 tackles.