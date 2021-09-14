Dubai: Under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, President of the Emirates Rugby Federation, the new official headquarters of the Asian Rugby Federation opened in Dubai Sports City on Tuesday. This makes the UAE the first Arab nation to host the Asian headquarters of the sport, after Hong Kong hosted it for years.
Sheikh Nahyan said that the opening of the headquarters of the Asian Rugby Federation in Dubai is evidence of the member nations' confidence in the UAE's ability to organize large events, including Expo 2020.
He added that with this inauguration the UAE once again proves its ability to host the largest international federations and its ability to organize the most important events in the best way possible. He commented that nothing is impossible in the UAE, and this inauguration is testament to the fact that being able to host such major events is at the forefront of UAE's goals.