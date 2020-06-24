Belgrade: Denver Nuggets’ star Nikola Jokic has been reportedly diagnosed with COVID-19 which has put on hold his return to the USA from Serbia. Serbian Jokic tested positive for the virus last week and has been asymptomatic.
According to the ESPN report, Jokic had spent time with World No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic at the Adria Tour earlier this month.
Djokovic, on Tuesday, had announced that he and his wife had contracted the virus following the exhibition event in Belgrade.
This news came after three other players - Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki who participated in the event - had been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Following the news that Djokovic and his wife have contracted the virus, the remainder of the tournament was cancelled.
“If you attended the Adria Tour or were around any attendees please get tested and practice social distancing. For those in Belgrade and Zadar, we will be sharing health resources in the immediate future,’’ Djokovic said.
“The rest of the tournament has been cancelled and we will remain focussed on all those who have been affected. I pray for everyone’s full recovery,” the Serbian added.