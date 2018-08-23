Washington: Ryan Zimmerman hit a two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of ninth inning off Seranthony Dominguez to give the Washington Nationals an 8-7 victory over the visiting Philadelphia Phillies.

With Philadelphia up 7-6, Dominguez (1-4) retired the first two batters of the ninth before Juan Soto doubled. Zimmerman then homered to right-centre — the original call of a double on the field was overturned — which let Washington walk off with their second straight win in the series.

The Phillies homered three times in a game in which they squandered an early 3-0 lead.

Stephen Strasburg lasted four innings but was hit hard, giving up five runs on seven hits, including two homers, in his return from the disabled list. Matt Grace (1-1) retired the last batter in the top of the ninth and earned the victory.