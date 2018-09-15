Dubai: Mura’ab, owned and skippered by Ebrahim Saleh Mohammad Ahmad Al Hammadi, opened the watersport season with outright victory in the inaugural race of the 22ft Dubai Traditional Dhow Sailing, on Friday.

Organised by Dubai International Marine Club (DIMC), Al Hammadi managed to steer ‘Mura’ab’ ahead of Mohammad Tariq Abdullah Al Hossani’s ‘Al Zeeb’, while ‘Atlas’ finished in third. ‘Al Fahad’ and ‘Al Serb’ completed the top-five positions.

The season-opener was held in two categories, one for youth up to 16 years, and the second for sailors till 21 years old.