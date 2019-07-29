Olympic gold medallist breaks record that has stood since 2003

Des Moines: Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad smashed the longstanding women’s 400m hurdles world record here Sunday, clocking 52.20 seconds with a superb display at the US Track and Field Championships.

Muhammad, gold medallist at the Rio de Janeiro Games, shattered the previous best of 52.34 set by Russia’s Yuliya Pechonkina in 2003.

With puddles of water on the Drake Stadium track after showers earlier in the afternoon, the 29-year-old Muhammad set a blistering pace from the outset, and hit the final straight with a clear lead from rising star Sydney McLaughlin.

McLaughlin, who had beaten Muhammad in the final few strides of this season’s Oslo Diamond League meeting, never looked like closing the gap as the New Yorker powered home.