With Mubadala World Tennis Championship week in full swing, organisers have unveiled the official trophy for the 13th edition. Named ‘Pearling Season’, the trophy pays a stunning tribute to the UAE’s pearl-diving heritage.
Designed by Lasvit, this year’s design resembles Al Dean, a woven bag worn around the neck by pearl divers to carry the oysters they collected.
Commenting on the trophy design, John Lickrish, CEO, Flash Entertainment, the Championship organisers, said: “With each edition we strive to bring a unique design that is intrinsic to UAE culture and heritage and this year’s trophy has been expertly crafted in a fitting tribute to a key pillar of this country’s history. Pearl diving played an important role for generations, and it is a great that we can honour that.”
Leon Jakimič, owner and president of Lasvit said: “Through the Mubadala World Tennis Championship we are able to connect the worlds of design and sport and are very proud to see our trophy raised by some of the world’s best tennis players here in Abu Dhabi.”
The eight-player line-up sees six of the world’s top male players come, including five-time winner Rafael Nadal and two-time winner Andy Murray, together for a series of elimination matches at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City.