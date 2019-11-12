Alex Albon has secured a Red Bull drive for 2020. Image Credit: Alex Albon Twitter

London: Thailand’s Alex Albon has been rewarded for a series of impressive performances by being signed up on a permanent basis as Red Bull’s second driver for the 2020 campaign the team announced on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old began the season with their sister team Toro Rosso but has seized his chance in the second-half of the campaign when Red Bull offered him the drive by finishing in the top six in every race accruing 68 points.

Albon sits in sixth spot overall with 84 points ahead of this weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix.

Albon, who replaced Frenchman Pierre Gasly as second driver to Max Verstappen for the second part of the campaign leaving the former “stunned”, added he was grateful Red Bull had placed their faith in him.

“I am really excited to be partnering Max again for next year and I know how fortunate I am to be given this opportunity,” said Albon, whose best finish so far for Red Bull was fourth in the Japanese Grand Prix.