Red Bull to part ways with influential adviser Helmut Marko

When quizzed on Sunday over his future Marko responded: "It's not in question, but I will have a discussion and then see what I do. It's a complex set of different things."

The decision to part ways with Marko was said to have been made after talks with Red Bull executives in Abu Dhabi on Monday, including Oliver Mintzlaff, one of the Austrian firm's managing directors in charge of sports, according motorsport.com.

The 1971 winner of the Le Mans 24 Hours for Porsche is known to be a close ally of Max Verstappen. The veteran adviser was responsible for Red Bull's young driver programme, and was behind Sebastian Vettel's four titles, along with Verstappen's emergence as one of the all-time greats.

The 82-year-old Austrian has been front and centre of Red Bull's remarkable run in F1 since their arrival on the grid back in 2005, helping to oversee six constructors' championships and eight drivers' titles.

In a year that saw the Austrian outfit lose legendary Formula 1 designer Adrian Newey to Aston Martin and then Team Principal Christian Horner to unresolved issues within the team, it has now come to light that influential adviser Helmut Marko is also on his way out.

Marko’s exit will mark the end of an era at Red Bull, currently undergoing a major transformation not just in the pitwall, but also among its drivers.

"I'm not saying this specifically about Helmut, but in general, we are in an environment where we continuously question ourselves and look for the next steps, no matter how small, to work together."

"Obviously, the management and he had to make several tough decisions throughout the year, and of course, we still have more to make.

"Helmut has been incredible in the support he has given us to help turn things around this year," the Frenchman said.

