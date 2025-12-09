GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Motorsport

Red Bull to part ways with influential adviser Helmut Marko

Decision taken during meeting in Abu Dhabi on Monday

Last updated:
Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
2 MIN READ
Red Bull Racing team advisor Helmut Marko arrives.
Red Bull Racing team advisor Helmut Marko arrives.
AFP

Dubai: The dominoes just keep falling at Red Bull.

In a year that saw the Austrian outfit lose legendary Formula 1 designer Adrian Newey to Aston Martin and then Team Principal Christian Horner to unresolved issues within the team, it has now come to light that influential adviser Helmut Marko is also on his way out.

The 82-year-old Austrian has been front and centre of Red Bull's remarkable run in F1 since their arrival on the grid back in 2005, helping to oversee six constructors' championships and eight drivers' titles.

The 1971 winner of the Le Mans 24 Hours for Porsche is known to be a close ally of Max Verstappen. The veteran adviser was responsible for Red Bull's young driver programme, and was behind Sebastian Vettel's four titles, along with Verstappen's emergence as one of the all-time greats.

The decision to part ways with Marko was said to have been made after talks with Red Bull executives in Abu Dhabi on Monday, including Oliver Mintzlaff, one of the Austrian firm's managing directors in charge of sports, according motorsport.com.

When quizzed on Sunday over his future Marko responded: "It's not in question, but I will have a discussion and then see what I do. It's a complex set of different things."

Tough decision

Horner's replacement Laurent Mekies hinted changes were afoot.

"Helmut has been incredible in the support he has given us to help turn things around this year," the Frenchman said.

"Obviously, the management and he had to make several tough decisions throughout the year, and of course, we still have more to make.

"But Formula One is not a static environment: we are always adjusting the organisation, whether in the technical or sporting domain.

"It is perfectly normal for us to constantly review how we can improve our way of working.

"I'm not saying this specifically about Helmut, but in general, we are in an environment where we continuously question ourselves and look for the next steps, no matter how small, to work together."

Marko’s exit will mark the end of an era at Red Bull, currently undergoing a major transformation not just in the pitwall, but also among its drivers.

Jaydip Sengupta
Jaydip SenguptaPages Editor
Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.
Show More
Related Topics:
Formula-OneFormula1

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

RB's French-Algerian driver Isack Hadjar walks down the pitlane during the sprint qualifying session ahead of the Formula One Qatar Grand Prix at the Lusail International Circuit in Lusail on November 28, 2025.

From Dubai to Max’s teammate: Meteoric rise of Hadjar

3m read
McLaren's British driver Lando Norris drives during the Formula One Qatar Grand Prix at the Lusail International Circuit in Lusail on November 30, 2025.

Norris should thank Antonelli if he wins drivers’ title

3m read
McLaren's Australian driver Oscar Piastri (L), Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen (2nd-L), Red Bull Racing strategist Hannah Schmitz, (2nd-R) and Williams' Spanish driver Carlos Sainz pose for a picture on the podium after the Formula One Qatar Grand Prix at the Lusail International Circuit in Lusail on November 30, 2025.

Meet Hannah, British genius driving Verstappen’s legacy

3m read
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after winning the Qatar Formula One Grand Prix, at the Lusail International Circuit, in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025.

Max Verstappen wins Formula 1's Qatar Grand Prix

2m read