The Russian Formula One 1 Grand Prix in Sochi is back on the 2020 calendar Image Credit: Agency

Dubai: Mugello in Italy and the Russian resort of Sochi are the latest additions to the Formula One calendar this season.

The Ferrari-owned venue has been handed over the September 11-13 slot to form the last part of a triple-header, following from Spa and Monza.

The Russian Grand Prix in Sochi has also been confirmed on its original dates from September 25-27, with the organisers already advertising ticket sales, after initially having put them on hold. The latest move from F1 organisers indicates that the race in the Russian resort could be one of the first this season to allow spectators to attend.

The 2020 F1 calendar was originally scheduled to feature a record 22 races. However, the championship was badly disrupted by the global coronavirus pandemic, leading to many races being either cancelled or postponed.

At the end of April, Formula 1 announced plans of making last weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix — originally the 11th round of the 2020 calendar — the season opener. This weekend’s second round, along with a few more races in the future, is scheduled to be held behind closed doors without fans.

In June, F1 firmed up plans with an eight-race calendar spread through Europe including the double-header rounds in Austria and Britain. Other events in Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan were later struck from the calendar.

“Following the announcement in June confirming the opening eight races of the Formula 1 calendar we can today announce Mugello and Sochi will join the revised 2020 calendar. This brings the current number of confirmed races to ten with more to be announced in the coming weeks,” a statement from F1 organisers, said.

“As stated previously we expect the revised 2020 season to have between 15 and 18 races. We want to thank the promoters, national authorities, the teams and the FIA for their hard work and support in making these Grands Prix possible and know our fans will be delighted to see Russia host its seventh race at the Sochi Autodrom and see Formula 1 cars race for the first time at exciting Mugello circuit in Italy,” it added.

The 22 events originally scheduled for the 2020 F1 season included the new Vietnam Grand Prix, to be held at a street circuit in Hanoi during April, and the Dutch Grand Prix, returning to the schedule following a 35-year absence. Both were among the group of races which were postponed early in the year.

As expected, the plan still remains of ending the 2020 F1 season with two races in Bahrain on November 29 and December 6, before the Abu Dhabi finale at the Yas Marina Circuit, on December 13.

Confirmed dates for 2020 F1 season

1. July 3-5: Austrian Grand Prix (Red Bull Ring)

2. July 10-12: Styrian Grand Prix (Red Bull Ring)

3. July 17-19: Hungarian Grand Prix (Hungaroring)

4. July 31-August 2: British Grand Prix (Silverstone)

5. August 7-9: 70th Anniversary Grand Prix (Silverstone)

6. August 14-16: Spanish Grand Prix (Circuit de Catalunya)

7. August 28-30: Belgian Grand Prix (Spa-Francorchamps)

8. September 4-6: Italian Grand Prix (Monza)

9. September 11-13: Tuscan Ferrari 1000 Grand Prix (Mugello)