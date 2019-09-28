Deal will last at least three years

Madrid: Mercedes announced on Saturday that they will provide the Formula One McLaren team with engines from 2021 in a deal that will last for at least three years.

McLaren, which will continue using the Renault power units for the next season, renewed its partnership with Mercedes which came to an end in 2014.

“This agreement is an important step in our long-term plan to return to success in Formula 1,” Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, said.