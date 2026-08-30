Marc Marquez wins Aragon MotoGP Grand Prix

It was Marquez's fourth win of the season
Marc Marquez claimed a dominant victory at the Aragon MotoGP on Sunday, with Pedro Acosta finishing second and Marco Bezzecchi third.
Seven-time MotoGP champion Marquez has a strong record at the MotorLand circuit and climbed to second in the overall standings behind Jorge Martin, who came fifth.
Marquez trails his compatriot by just 19 points, knocking Italian Bezzecchi down to third, 24 points behind Martin.
It was Marquez's fourth win of the season and a sixth victory from six races for Ducati in Aragon between sprints and Grands Prix.
Aprilia riders Bezzecchi and Martin started well and took a 1-2 but Marquez quickly repassed Martin to move into second.
Bezzecchi built a lead of eight-tenths ahead but Marquez snatched the lead on lap six at Turn 15, the pair brushing wheels out of the corner, allowing Pedro Acosta in to snatch second.
Francesco Bagnaia and Franco Morbidelli both crashed out while Raul Fernandez retired to the garage.
Marquez extended his advantage to more than a second on lap 14 and continued to pull away from Acosta, stretching it to 1.4 seconds by lap 16 and finishing over 1.7sec ahead.
Marc's brother Alex Marquez came in fourth, ahead of Martin, Fermin Aldeguer and Fabio Di Giannantonio, who is fourth overall.
Injured Japanese rider Ai Ogura did not compete and dropped to fifth in the standings.