Sport /
Motorsport

Leclerc proves Stella right as Ferrari scorch the track in Bahrain

McLaren team Principal had warned of the blistering race pace of The Prancing Horse

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Ferrari's Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc drives on the first day of the Formula One pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir on February 18, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: Following the Barcelona Shakedown, McLaren team Principal Andrea Stella had said: “In terms of race pace, I can confirm that Ferrari looks pretty competitive.”

And so it proved on the first morning of the second round of three-day testing that began in Bahrain on Wednesday.

Charles Leclerc posted the fastest lap time – the Ferrari driver leading the way from McLaren’s Lando Norris and the Mercedes of Kimi Antonelli.

Leclerc worked his way down to a 1m 33.739s across the four hours of morning running at the Bahrain International Circuit, putting him three-tenths up on Norris and another tenth ahead of Antonelli.

All three handed over to their respective teammates for the afternoon session in the Sakhir circuit, with Hadjar the only driver scheduled to complete a full day of running aboard the Red Bull. And that’s because Hadjar’s teammate Max Verstappen opted to sit out Day 1 and will get on the track on Thursday and Friday.

Behind the top three of Leclerc, Norris and Antonelli, Williams continued their recovery from missing the Barcelona Shakedown en route to P4 with Alex Albon, while Alpine’s Pierre Gasly and Hadjar – who lost a chunk of track time due to work being carried out on the Red Bull – completing the top six.

Seventh went to early-starter Haas’ Esteban Ocon, from Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, Audi’s Nico Hulkenberg and Racing Bulls’ Arvid Lindblad, who completed the most laps of the morning by charging his way through a race distance, with Cadillac’s Sergio Perez bringing up the rear as he gradually got some laps on the board after sensor delays.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
