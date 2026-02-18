Leclerc proves Stella right as Ferrari scorch the track in Bahrain

Seventh went to early-starter Haas’ Esteban Ocon, from Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, Audi’s Nico Hulkenberg and Racing Bulls’ Arvid Lindblad, who completed the most laps of the morning by charging his way through a race distance, with Cadillac’s Sergio Perez bringing up the rear as he gradually got some laps on the board after sensor delays.

All three handed over to their respective teammates for the afternoon session in the Sakhir circuit, with Hadjar the only driver scheduled to complete a full day of running aboard the Red Bull. And that’s because Hadjar’s teammate Max Verstappen opted to sit out Day 1 and will get on the track on Thursday and Friday.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.