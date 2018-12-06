Abu Dhabi: Yas Marina Circuit with see Gulf 12-Hours return this weekend for its eighth edition with largest entry till date.
A total of 31 cars from multiple teams will line up on the grid over two rounds of racing, each lasting six hours. The Circuit will host practice and qualifying rounds for the Gulf 12-Hours on Friday.
The Gulf 12-Hours will also see competitive debuts of new 2019-specification cars, including the new McLaren 720S GT3 as well as the Audi R8 LMS ‘Evo’.
With both daylight and floodlit races, the popular and highly anticipated race will also feature some of the most luxurious GT3 cars, including the AMG Mercedes, Maserati MC, Lamborghini Huracan, Ferrari 488 and Aston Martin Vantage, tackling the iconic Yas Marina Circuit.
A host of classic Formula 1Ò cars will also take to the track in the Gulf Historic series — which is sure to prove just as popular with all members of the family. Car enthusiasts will also enjoy a series of different car parades throughout the weekend as well as exotic car displays around the Paddock.
The two days will play host to round three of the thrilling TRD 86 Cup. These races, which feature some of the best amateur drivers, offer spectators the chance to see local racing stars compete against each other.