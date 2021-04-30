Dubai: Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has joined the growing movement among sports stars and clubs to blackout social media this weekend in a protest against online abuse and bullying.
All English football clubs, cricket clubs, Rugby teams and the Lawn Tennis Association have agreed to boycott social media platforms as a statement against racism, bullying and online abuse.
Now Mercedes’ defending F1 champion Hamilton has joined the ranks.
“To stand in solidarity with the football community, I will be going dark on my social media channels this weekend,” Hamilton wrote. “There is no place in our society for any kind of abuse, online or not, and for too long it has been easy for a small few to post hate from behind their screens.
“While a boycott might not solve this issue overnight, we have to call for change when needed, even when it seems like an impossible task.
“Sport has the power to unite us. Let’s not abuse be part of sport, but instead let’s be the ones who make a difference for future generations.”
The sportspersons, clubs and associations will stay off social media from Friday evening until 11.59pm on Monday.