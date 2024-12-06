Abu Dhabi: The behind-the-scenes efforts by officials are essential to the smooth running of any high-profile event, and that holds good at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024 too. As the action unfolds at Yas Marina Circuit this week, Emirati officials will take centre stage as part of a dedicated and diverse team, working tirelessly to ensure the safety and efficiency of the race.

The involvement of Emirati officials highlights the UAE’s commitment to excellence in event management and safety protocols, demonstrating a strong national presence in the world of motorsports. Their expertise and dedication to ensuring a seamless experience are vital components of the success of the Formula 1 Grand Prix, making it an event to remember.

Among those are Heba Abbas Bahaj and Shuhab Ahmed Al Shehhi, who will both play a crucial role across all of the practice sessions, qualifying, and races this weekend. As members of the Emirates Motorsport Organisation (EMSO) team, their responsibilities include helping to ensure the drivers’ safety on track and that the public stays at a safe distance.

Heba, who has 16 years of experience, will have the best seat at the venue where the chequered flag will be waved and the race lights going off. As the Chief Flag Official at the Start and Finish line, one of her responsibilities will include monitoring the start and finish of all motorsport events during the race weekend, liaising closely with Race Control to ensure the chequered flag is displayed at the right time, to mark the end of sessions, and to the winning driver of each race.

“A lot of preparation goes into what is essentially the biggest motorsport event in our race calendar,” said Heba, 41, who first volunteered at the first Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2009 before starting her career as an EMSO official and later becoming part of the F1 Start and Finish team.

“For my position, the training sessions include ‘Flag Refresher’, ‘Communication, and ‘Pit Lane’, and they span over two months, culminating in a practical shakedown session at the end. We had to pass a written exam to be ready for the event.”

From Friday to Sunday, Heba say she is expecting to get approximately four hours of sleep each day, which will see her leave her house at 6am every morning and return late at night. Despite the hectic and tiring days, it’s a job that she loves doing and is looking forward to playing her part in making the event a success.

She said: “Yes, we have the best seat at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, but it’s not all glamour and easy. As officials, it’s our responsibility to ensure everyone is safe as well as the safety of the track section we are responsible for. Therefore, we need to be vigilant and attentive at all times, which means standing on our feet for long periods of time, monitoring, and reporting on incidents we see that might affect the safety or integrity of the race.

“As Start and Finish line officials, we need to be super attentive and monitor what’s going on track, especially when it’s a close finish and the leader is approaching our location.

“Now, imagine having to do all of this under the watchful eyes of millions of people — yes, it’s a fun and enjoyable time, but it’s also a lot of pressure and responsibility.”

Joining Heba on the EMSO team of officials is her compatriot, Shuhab Ahmed Al Shehhi. With 12 years of experience, the 38-year-old enters the F1 season finale as the event’s F1 Sector Chief.

His main priorities during race week include ensuring his team has the correct equipment and understand their roles before going trackside, monitoring areas for hazardous materials, and attending the daily debriefing meeting with key chiefs.

He said: “I am really excited about this week’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, although it will be a busy period. I always try to pass on positive vibes to people that I meet as that is very important and sets the tone ahead.

“Having been in this field for 12 years, what pleases me the most is the dedication of each official and their determination to do their job to the best of their ability, and I believe anyone who wants to be an EMSO official marshal in the future must be willing to learn, be a team player, and be honest.

“More importantly, they must possess a deep passion for motorsports. I recall the first time I sat in an F1 car many years ago, which ignited my love for the sport. Now, I am serving as a race official for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in my home country.”

Robust team

Mahir Badri, Chief Executive at EMSO, added: “Since the inaugural Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2009, our collaboration with Ethara and ADMM has been instrumental in developing a robust team of officials. Today, we are proud to say that our UAE teams are among the best in the world — highly skilled and respected internationally.

The presence of Formula 1 in Abu Dhabi has made this profession increasingly attractive, and we’re especially proud of our Emirati officials and the diverse community of residents who form the UAE’s EMSO team. They consistently go above and beyond, dedicating their time and energy to ensure the success of major motorsport events.

Just days ago, we concluded the Dubai International Baja, a challenging event that tested the endurance and commitment of our officials, who delivered exceptional results under tough desert conditions.